SC transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police's IFSO unit

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday transferred all the FIRs registered against journalist Navika Kumar to the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police.

A bench headed by Justice MR Shah said that no coercive action will be taken against the Times Now anchor for a period of eight weeks so that she can approach the appropriate forum for remedies.

The court further gave liberty to Kumar to move Delhi HC for quashing of the FIR.

Earlier on September 16, the apex court had reserved its order in the petition filed by the Times Now anchor Navika Kumar seeking clubbing of the multiple FIRs and complaints registered against her over the remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about Prophet Muhammed on a debate aired by the channel.

On August 8, the SC granted interim protection to Kumar from any coercive action concerning the FIRs while issuing notice in the petition.

Kumar had approached the top court seeking clubbing and quashing of multiple FIRs lodged against her in different States over remarks made in the channel show telecast on May 26.

Kumar's counsel had earlier told the apex court that a debate was happening on Gyanvapi Mosque and Kumar even tried to "douse the fire".

In her plea, Kumar has sought that either the FIRs against her in different States should be quashed, or they be clubbed together and transferred to one state i.e. Delhi.

The court on July 19, provided interim relief to Nupur Sharma and directed that no coercive steps be taken against her in the multiple FIRs registered against her in several States over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a television channel debate on May 26. (ANI)