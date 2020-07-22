SC youth tonsured in Andhra, Jagan Reddy directs stringent action against those responsible

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a serious view of the incident in the East Godavari district in which a Scheduled Caste (SC) youth was allegedly beaten up and tonsured in the police station.

Soon after being apprised about the case, Reddy had instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible and had asked for details.

Reportedly, the youth identified as Vara Prasad had confronted a YSRCP leader and tried to stop his sand lorries at Muni Koodali area. Thereafter, the police called him on the pretext of enquiry into the case.

Vara Prasad, who belongs to Vedullapalle village, was called to Sita Nagaram police station on Monday for enquiry.

"I enquired about the incident that took place yesterday in the Sitanagaram police station limits, in Rajahmundry Urban district range. Sitanagaram SI Shaik Feroz Shah had called on Vara Prasad for enquiry into a case, beaten and injured him, tonsured his head and moustache," said DIG K V Mohan Rao.

The Director-General of Police has conducted an inquiry into the incident and suspended one sub-inspector and two constables in connection with the case.

A case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been filed in the matter. (ANI)

