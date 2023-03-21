"Scared of defeat...": Karnataka CM Bommai lashes out at Congress

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hit out at the Congress, saying that the frustrated Congress party has continued the series of releasing bogus schemes over fears of losing the coming election.

CM Bommai's remarks came in the wake of poll promises, given by the Congress party in a bid to return to the helm of the state after a gap of five years.

Stating the poll promises of the Congress as bogus, the CM said the party had announced three bogus schemes.

"The Congress party had promised to give a monthly payment of Rs 1,500 to degree holders in Rajasthan but has not been implemented. In Chattisgarh, they had assured Rs 1,500 which is not in the ground. Like this, they have not kept up promises in four to five states," he said.

"That list of unfulfilled promises will be released soon," the CM added.



Bommai also said that the reason behind the Congress leaders announcing bogus announcements is their frustration.

"Since it is difficult for the party to win the election, they make such bogus announcements. They are all set to cheat the people. But the people will not believe them," CM said.

"In 2010, 10 kg of rice was distributed but it was reduced to 5 kg after the Congress Party came to power. During the 2018 Assembly polls, the then CM Siddaramaiah hiked it to 7 kg. It has been the tradition of the Congress party to tell lies and announce bogus policies during the election," he added.

Launching a barb at leader party MP Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Rahul Gandhi, a 'great leader' who has high respect for the country, talks very low about India on foreign soil. Rahul did not have love, affection, or commitment to Karnataka. So, he is trying to fool people which is not possible," he said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering at Belagavi, wherein he raked up the issue of the BJP MLA's son who was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 crore, and alleged that the state government attempted to "shield" him.

"The son of the MLA is caught taking Rs 8 crore as a bribe, no action is taken, and the government shields him. There were numerous job scams. Corruption is being done as all the benefits are being given to two-three selected people. The Congress party will give Rs 3,000 to every graduate for two years, and Rs 1,500 to every diploma-holder for two years because we understand your problem. We will give jobs to 10 lakhs youths in five years," he said. (ANI)

