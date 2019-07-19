Scarlett Keeling case: Bombay HC's Goa bench sentences convict to 10 yrs imprisonment

Panaji (Goa), [India], July 19 (ANI): The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday sentenced shack worker Samson D'Souza to ten years rigorous imprisonment in the case of rape and murder of British teenager Scarlett Keeling in 2008.

"The court sentenced Samson D'Souza to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in connection with the case," Vikram Varma, the lawyer for Scarlett's mother Fiona MacKeown, told ANI.

A bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and Prithviraj K Chavan, which had convicted D'Souza on Wednesday, also imposed a fine of Rs 2,60,000 on the man, he said.

"He was convicted on various counts including providing narcotics, assault and destruction of evidence and not providing a safe environment to the child," Varma added.

Earlier in the day, the bench heard arguments on the quantum of sentence.

The teenager was found dead on Anjuna beach in the early hours of February 19, 2008.

On July 17, the high court had acquitted Placido Carvalho, another shack worker, in the case.

Earlier, the trial court had acquitted D'Souza and Carvalho. (ANI)

