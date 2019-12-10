Scenes showing Maharaja Surajmal in wrong light should be deleted: Bhupinder Singh Hooda on film 'Panipat'

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Amid criticism by Jat community over the movie 'Panipat', former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the controversial scene portraying 18th century Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in a bad light "must be deleted' from the film.

Speaking to ANI, Hooda said: "I have not seen the movie yet, but what I have heard is that Maharaja Surajmal has been wrongly portrayed in the movie. The scene that shows Maharaja Surajmal was a greedy person must be deleted."

He further stated that filmmakers should not alter historical facts for their own profit.

Members of the Jat Community staged a protest today at the Hanuman Vatika in Kaithal against the movie and submitted a memorandum to a mini secretariat in Kaithal, demanding a ban on the movie.

The protestors alleged that the movie attempted to tarnish the image of Maharaja Surajmal by showing him as a funny character. They also threatened to launch an even larger protest if the film was not banned.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha President Suresh Mishra on Tuesday also condemned the movie, stating that the alteration of the historical movies was wrong, and submitted a letter to the Censor Board to impose an immediate ban on the film.

In his letter, Mishra stated that the Censor Board is not being able to do its work and is losing its morality.

Suresh had earlier also protested against films like 'Manikarnika' and "Padmaavat'.

Ashutosh Gowariker directed period drama is inspired by the third battle of 'Panipat' has been marred in controversy after several sections in Rajasthan objected over the movie.

Earlier, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has also accused the movie director of portraying Maharaja Surajmal in "wrong light", which she said, was 'condemnable.'

Maharaja Surajmal's descendants have also demanded a ban on the movie for allegedly portraying him in the wrong light.

Featuring events that lead to the third battle of Panipat in 1761, the film stars actor Arjun Kapoor in the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, who led the Maratha army during the battle against the invading Afghan army. (ANI)