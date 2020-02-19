Schemes launched in last tenure will continue for next 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): All the subsidy schemes launched by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in its previous stint will continue for the next five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a meeting with officials at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday.

"All the earlier schemes including 200 free units of electricity, 20,000 litres of water, women's free rides in buses and pilgrimage to the elderly will continue," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, he spoke to the reporters at a press conference on not taking charge of any specific department.

"I feel the duty of a Chief Minister is to keep an eye on other ministers and hence I have distributed the portfolios to the ministers," he said.

He also said that the Cabinet has decided to hold a three-day Assembly session from February 24. (ANI)

