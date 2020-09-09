School chairman booked for raping 20-yr-old in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): A case has been registered against the chairman of a private school for allegedly raping a 20-year-old in Greater Noida, Police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused committed the crime on the pretext of issuing a transfer certificate for the victim's brother.

"Chairman of a private school has been booked for raping a 20-year-old girl in Ecotech-3 area of Greater Noida. He raped the girl when she went to take her brother's transfer certificate from the accused," Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Security), Gautam Buddh Nagar said.

"Further investigation is on," added Shukla. (ANI)

