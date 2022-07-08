School children are begging instead of attending school: AAP demands resignation of Minister Nagesh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Aam Admi Party's state vice-president Bhaskar Rao demanded Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh's resignation holding him responsible for neglecting the development of government schools and an increase in school dropouts.

"DCS departments have mentioned in their reports to the High Court that about 10.12 lakh children under the age of 14 have dropped out from government schools and anganwadis. BBMP has identified that in Bengaluru a total of 720 children have dropped out of school out of which 534 children are into begging and 186 children are working, said Rao.

He thus appealed to the Governor to dismiss Education Minister B C Nagesh from the cabinet as he and the education department have failed to take measures to attract children into the schools.

He also highlighted that BJP government in the southern state failed to provide cycle, shoes, socks etc to the students which were provided in previous years and instead they have involved themselves in controversies like the hijab row, textbook revision and others.

"Government school buildings are in appalling condition and the students are scared to sit in such classrooms. The schools lack basic facilities like playground, toilets, drinking water amongst others. The government schemes like Vidyasiri, Ksheera Bhagya, Bisioota and others have also not been in place correctly," he added.



While speaking to the media, Aam Admi Party's women's wing president Kushala Swamy said that the students were yet to receive Kannada books at Bangalore university.

"It's been 2 months since the classes at Bangalore university have begun and the students have still not received Kannada books. During the last semester the books were issued when only 2 weeks were left for the exam. Looks like even this time students will be in the same messy situation," said Swamy.

Swamy also stressed that students and teachers were in a fix as the pdf copy of the syllabus was not provided to them yet.

"The entire education sector, irrespective of whether it is anganwadi, school or college, has reached a pathetic condition under the BJP government," added Swamy.

AAP's Bengaluru women's wing members Usha Mohan, Maria, Suhasini Phaniraj, Suman Prashanth and others attended the press conference. (ANI)

