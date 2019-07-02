School closed, hospital, railway staion water-logged as rain lashes Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amid heavy downpour causing waterlogging at various places in the state, the government and private schools will remain closed today, July 2.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spokesperson said in its statement, "All government as well as private schools to remain closed today, July 2."

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, "Intermittent rain in city and suburbs, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places" for the next 24 hours.

The state came to a halt with waterlogging at various places.

In Palghar, the Nalasopara Railway Station was flooded due to water-logging. "Very intense spells of rain likely to continue in the district of Palghar during the next 4 hours," stated IMD.

Earlier on Monday, a government-run hospital in Raigad got water-logged, causing inconvenience to the people. In the hospital, doctors, patients and their family members could be seen wading through the water-filled corridors and wards.

Mumbai Police also requested people to check weather updates before venturing out.

"Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Area in the next 3 days as per intimation received from IMD. We request Mumbaikars to check weather updates and plan the day accordingly. Take care and stay safe," Mumbai Police tweeted from their official Twitter account.

The Central railway has also suspended the movement of suburban trains, citing safety hazard.

Central Railways spokesperson said in its statement, "It is nature's fury. Moving trains in Kurla-Thane section in such rains is a safety hazard at this point of time. Suburban train movement has been suspended till further advice. Inconvenience is deeply regretted."

The Railways said the state government and various other agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers. (ANI)

