Representative Image
Representative Image

School closed, hospital, railway staion water-logged as rain lashes Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2019 02:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amid heavy downpour causing waterlogging at various places in the state, the government and private schools will remain closed today, July 2.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spokesperson said in its statement, "All government as well as private schools to remain closed today, July 2."
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, "Intermittent rain in city and suburbs, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places" for the next 24 hours.
The state came to a halt with waterlogging at various places.
In Palghar, the Nalasopara Railway Station was flooded due to water-logging. "Very intense spells of rain likely to continue in the district of Palghar during the next 4 hours," stated IMD.
Earlier on Monday, a government-run hospital in Raigad got water-logged, causing inconvenience to the people. In the hospital, doctors, patients and their family members could be seen wading through the water-filled corridors and wards.
Mumbai Police also requested people to check weather updates before venturing out.
"Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Area in the next 3 days as per intimation received from IMD. We request Mumbaikars to check weather updates and plan the day accordingly. Take care and stay safe," Mumbai Police tweeted from their official Twitter account.
The Central railway has also suspended the movement of suburban trains, citing safety hazard.
Central Railways spokesperson said in its statement, "It is nature's fury. Moving trains in Kurla-Thane section in such rains is a safety hazard at this point of time. Suburban train movement has been suspended till further advice. Inconvenience is deeply regretted."
The Railways said the state government and various other agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:24 IST

Coimbatore: 3 boys drowned in pond; 2 bodies recovered so far

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): Three boys drowned in a pond near Madukkarai city, where they had gone to take bath on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:11 IST

Karnataka: No threat to coalition govt, says MB Patil after 2...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2 (ANI): In the backdrop of resignation filed by Congress legislators Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi from the Karnataka Assembly, Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil on Monday said there is no threat to the coalition government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:11 IST

Govt sets up high-powered committee of CMs to 'transform Indian...

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday constituted a high-powered committee of chief ministers for the transformation of agriculture and raising farmers' income.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:11 IST

Mumbai rain: July 2 declared as holiday for all schools, says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amid heavy downpour causing waterlogging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area, the state government has declared July 2 as a holiday for all the government and private schools.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 02:10 IST

FIR registered against Azam Khan, 10 others for making...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Azam Khan on Monday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:35 IST

Maha: Amid heavy downpour, suburban trains suspended

Maharashtra [India], July 2 (ANI): Amidst heavy downpour in the state, the Central railway on Tuesday suspended the movement of suburban trains, citing safety hazard.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

Madurai: Sri Lankan refugees submit petitions to seek Indian citizenship

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): More than 200 Sri Lankan refugees living in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district for 29 years submitted petitions to collector's office on Monday to seek the Indian citizenship.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

Maha: Govt-run hospital in Raigad floods after heavy downpour

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amidst heavy downpour in the state, a government-run hospital here got water-logged on Monday, causing inconvenience to the people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

UP: Police arrests kin for raping minor

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly over the years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot runway, passengers safe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): A Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot the runway while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:37 IST

BJP trying to topple Cong-JDS govt: MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 01 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday accused the BJP for trying to topple the ruling HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in the state by blackmailing, threatening and offering money to the Congress MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:35 IST

Municipal Corporation planning to demolish building on July 2:...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya on Monday said the Municipal Corporation was planning to demolish the building on July 2 for which he was embroiled in a spat with the municipality officer.

Read More
iocl