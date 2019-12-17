School in Mangaluru makes students bring down Babri mosque poster during play

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): A school belonging to RSS leader here made students participating in a play bring down a huge poster of Babri mosque on Sunday.

During a play, students of Shri Rama Vidya Kendra in Dakshina Kannada district brought down the poster.

More than a hundred students rushed towards the poster and brought it down while an announcer was saying "Bolo Shri Rama Chandra ki", "Bolo Bharat Mata ki", "Bolo Bajaranga Bali ki". The students responded with the word 'Jai'.

Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Puducherry Governer Kiran Bedi were among those present at the function.

The school belongs to RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakara Bhat and the event was annual floodlight Kreedotsav of Shri Rama Vidya Kendra. (ANI)

