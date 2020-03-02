School in South Delhi remains closed following rumours of violence on Sunday evening

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Amid rumours of violence breaking out in multiple locations in Delhi on Sunday evening, the trustee board of a school in South Delhi ordered the closure of the institution on Monday.

Paramjit Singh, member of the trustee board which runs the Guru Nanak Garib Niwaj School in Greater Kailash-2 area of South Delhi told ANI that the board had decided to keep the school closed on Monday as a precautionary measure.

"We have closed the school because we heard that some riots are going on in our neighbouring colonies. So as a precautionary measure we called up the parents to not send their children to school today," Singh told ANI here.

He further said that the board will make the decisions regarding reopening the school on Tuesday after monitoring the situation.

"We will monitor the situation today and the school will reopen as soon as possible as it is exam season and it is difficult to postpone them. But first, we need to get assured before reopening it," he said.

Meanwhile, the Principal of the school, Meenakshi Malhotra, said that most of the senior classes were already on preparatory leave for the exams which are starting on March 4.

Malhotra said that the decision to close the school had been taken based on requests from some parents of junior children in the school.

Delhi Police on Sunday detained some people for spreading rumours in the national capital.

"Today, some anti-social elements were spreading rumours. We received many PCR calls. The situation is completely normal. Deployment of police personnel is everywhere. Don't pay attention to rumours and inform police about it," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told ANI on Sunday.

"Spreading rumours is a crime. We are closely monitoring social media and will take strict action. Delhi Police has detained some people who spread such rumours. We are registering cases against them and will arrest them," he said.

Police have apprehended two suspects from Rohini.

Earlier in the day, refuting rumours about tensions in the city, the Delhi Police urged the people not to pay heed to them, asserting that the situation is completely normal.

"The situation is completely normal. Our senior officers are monitoring the situation. We received some panic calls today. I request the people of Delhi that the situation is normal and do not pay attention to rumours," Randhawa had said.

"We received some calls from West Delhi, South East Delhi, Madanpur Khadar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khyala. The situation is normal at these places. Police are monitoring social media platforms as well. We will take action against rumour-mongers," said Randhawa.

Amid rumours, the entry and exit gates of some Delhi Metro stations were closed for a short duration on Sunday evening.

At least 46 people lost their lives and more than 200 others sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.

The Delhi Police said that 254 FIRs, including 41 cases under the Arms Act, have been registered in connection with the violence.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

