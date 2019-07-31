School principal shoots himself dead in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): A school principal allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licenced revolver here in Ludhiana on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Kulvir Singh Kang, was in his car when he shot himself.

According to police, as per preliminary investigation, the incident appeared to be a case of suicide following a dispute with some staff member in the school.

"Prima facie it appears he took such a major step due to a dispute with some staff of the school. We have registered a case and an investigation is underway," Station House Officer Sukhdev Singh said. (ANI)

