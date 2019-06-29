School reopens after 13 years in Naxal affected Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Jagargunda, a village once called deserted and haunted due to Naxal violence, is finally witnessing a new ray of hope with the opening of a school which was demolished by Naxals in 2006.

The village had seen a state-sponsored vigilante movement, 'Salwa Judum', which was started in 2005 against the Naxalites. Jagargunda was considered the most Naxal affected village of Sukma district.

The village along with 14 other adjoining villages bore the brunt of Naxal violence and a generation had to remain deprived of educational amenities.

The hamlet has been witnessing a changing scenario with various developmental projects under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel government. The reconstruction work of the school began in April.

So far 80 students have taken admission in the school, raising a new hope among children who were deprived of educational facilities for 13 years.

During the Salwa Judum movement, many villagers were brutally killed by Naxals. In order to save their lives, many left their homes and took shelter in refugee camps. The ultras had demolished all ashrams and school buildings in the area.

Anti-Salwa Judum slogans and warning to supporters of the campaign could be seen inscribed on the ruins of several buildings in the village. The government is also making efforts to bring back students who left the village for nearby Dornapal for studies during the long period of violence.

Telam Hadma and Kumari Varsha are two such students who have been shifted from Dornapal ashram school to the newly constructed school in Jagargunda.

"We are very happy to be back. Now, we can study in our own village," said Telma Hadma who wants to become a teacher. Varsha, on the other hand, aspires to become a doctor.

Villagers are very excited and overwhelmed to see newly painted school buildings. "I cannot express the way I am feeling now. I am speechless. My kids will now be able to live with me and study here," Durjan Singh Nag, a local, said.

"The administration with the help of the state government will soon start government schools in other villages. We are also opening a five-bed hospital. Also, the sub-tehsil office will be operational at Jagargunda from next week. Other government institutions will also be shifted to Jagargunda. The electrification process is also underway in the village," District Collector Chandan Kumar said.

Reopening of schools has created a positive effect on surrounding villages. Now people from nearby villages are also coming forward with requests to open similar schools in their areas. (ANI)

