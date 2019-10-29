School roof collapses in Andhra Pradesh, students safe

Surampalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Around 35 students studying in a primary school had a narrow escape after a part of the roof of the institute collapsed in Surampalli village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Monday.

The mishap occurred during school hours, at around 2 pm, according to the police.

The roof collapsed as the building was in a dilapidated condition.

No injuries were reported in the incident. (ANI)

