School session to extend beyond calendar year if classes resume in Sept-Oct: Meghayala Education Minister

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Meghalaya education minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday said that a committee has been formed that has submitted a report on the preparations of protocols for reopening of the schools.

The minister said that the session will extend beyond the current calendar year and the course will be reduced accordingly.

"We have already formed a committee that has submitted a report on the preparation of protocols for reopening of schools. I am very sure that if classes resume in September-October, the session will extend till March-April next year and the course will be reduced," said Rymbui

"We want the children to learn something," the Minister added.

Schools and educational institutions are shut across the country amid the current COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

