School students make rakhis for army jawans for Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, students of various schools in Delhi and Tamil Nadu on Saturday handed over self-made rakhis to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The students made the rakhi for the soldiers guarding the borders.





The Defence Minister promised school students that he would send their handmade rakhis to soldiers defending the country.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "As the Defence Minister of the country, I assure you that I myself will provide these rakhis to the three service chiefs so that these can reach the jawans of all the three services."



"I will provide these Rakhis to the three Chiefs of the Services, these will reach to the wrists of all the jawans," he said.

Principal of Tamil Nadu Bharanipark Group of Institutions, Dr Rama Subramaniam said a total of 1.5 lakh handmade rakhis were made for brave soldiers.



"With lots of love and gratitude, we have brought 1.5 lakh handmade rakhis for brave soldiers of our country. 75,000 rakhis have Tirukkural printed on them and another 75,000 rakhis are handmade," Subramaniam said.

On this occasion, a total of 21 students from Delhi were present along with their teachers. Poet and lyricist Manoj Muntashir and Dr Rama Subramaniam also marked their presence.

At the request of the Defence Minister, Muntashir sang the song "Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jawa" written by him.

Sai Public School student, Chahat Khanna said "Soldiers are our real heroes."

"The school has taken a very good initiative, soldiers are our real heroes. Soldiers who can not go home, we all consider them as our brothers, they should be the first ones to tie rakhi," Khanna said.

Another student of Modern Convent School, Aishwarya said, "Soldiers protect our country, they contribute to the country, they protect us, so we should also contribute by sending them rakhis made with our own hands."

Meanwhile, Tarun Vijay, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the message on rakhis were written 18 languages and about 25,000 of these in the Santhali language.



"These rakhis are all handmade, prepared in Tamil Nadu and about 25,000 prepared in the Santhali language, which we understand is the language of our tribal brothers and sisters and the President comes from the Santhali community," Vijay said.

Raksha Bandhan marks the bond of love between the siblings and will be celebrated on August 11.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon of the Savan month of the Hindu year. The month of Savan is considered an auspicious period among the Hindus and Lord Shiva is worshipped every Monday during this entire time. (ANI)