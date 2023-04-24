School students will witness UP's transformation through 'Jal Gyan Yatra'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): School children in Uttar Pradesh will now go from village to village to witness the development works of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. The Yogi government will conduct exposure visits for students studying in council schools through the Jal Gyan Yatra programme, an official statement said on Sunday.

For this, the Department of Basic Education has sent a letter to the Basic Education Officers of all the districts, instructing them to provide the authorized list of schools and children to the State Water and Sanitation Mission office on a priority basis.

It is notable that the 'Jal Gyan Yatra' program will be organized by Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department and Basic Education Department. Through this program, students will witness the entire process of ensuring the supply of clean drinking water even in remote areas by Jal Jeevan Mission. For the first time, this is a unique effort by any state in the country, in which school students will be given the smallest details of the entire program, making them part of the state government's ambitious scheme.



On behalf of Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand, instructions have been given to all basic education officers that a maximum of 10-10 students and 2-2 nodal teachers will be selected from each school for the Jal Gyan Yatra programme. Such children will be selected on priority who have participated in the National Innovation Campaign and have been deprived of participation in the educational tour program by them in 2022-23.

While selecting the students for the exposure visit, it will be kept in mind that students get equal opportunities to participate. Apart from this, BSA will be responsible for arrangements like gatherings, safety and security, excursion, and safe return home of students.

The Jal Gyan Yatra program will commence this month. Groups of students will be shown STP, a water treatment plant during Jal Gyan Yatra. In the first phase of this free Jal Gyan Yatra, a trip to Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mahoba and Jhansi will be made. During this visit, competitions will also be organized through quizzes in sports and games. The students of the state will get information about the development works under Jal Jeevan Mission's Har Ghar Jal Yojana through Jal Gyan Yatra.

Children will also be able to witness the transformation of Bundelkhand through the Jal Jeevan Mission. The department will soon organize a mega visit to Bundelkhand under the Jal Gyan Yatra programme. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, children will be informed about how despite difficult conditions in scarce areas like Bundelkhand, success has been achieved in ensuring the supply of clean drinking water to every household. Along with this, five schools in every district of UP will be identified as education partners so that they can make children aware of water. (ANI)

