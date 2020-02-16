School teacher set ablaze by students in Maharashtra's Wardha, two detained

Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): A female school teacher was set ablaze allegedly by her students in Daroda village of Wardha district on Saturday.

Commenting on the incident, Nashik rural SP, Arti Singh said: "We have detained two people, they are being questioned. Statements of eyewitnesses, victim and doctors are being taken. The investigation is on."

District civil surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale said the condition of the victim is improving gradually.

"The woman was brought in here at 6.30 in the evening, with 67 per cent burns. A team of doctors is providing her medical treatment. Her condition is improving gradually," said Jagdale.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Nashik Civil Hospital where the school teacher has been admitted.

The Chief Minister said, "Stringent action will be taken. Hearing of the case will be done in Fast track Court." (ANI)

