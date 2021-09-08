School teacher thrashed for misbehaving with minor in Andhra's Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Parents and relatives of a 12-year-old girl allegedly thrashed her teacher for misbehaving with the minor in Vatticherukuru village in Guntur district on Tuesday, the police said.

Vatticherukuru sub-inspector Raj Kumar said that the police have detained the Hindi teacher, Ravibabu (58) and booked him under relevant sections of the law.

He said that legal action will also be initiated against those who thrashed the teacher at Zilla Parishad High School in Vatticherukuru village.



"A group of people, including parents of a 12-year-old girl studying in 7th standard went to Zilla Parishad High School in Vatticherukuru village on Tuesday morning. They called one Ravibabu (58), a Hindi teacher at the school, out and thrashed him badly. When the police came to know the matter, we rushed to the school and brought the situation under control," Raj Kumar told ANI over the phone.

"The police came to know the reason for the attack on the teacher in their preliminary investigation. Ravibabu misbehaved with the girl by holding her hand on Monday. Though she tried to escape his advances, Ravibabu kept on trying to hold her. When the girl was crying at home in the evening, her parents asked her and came to know about the matter. Furious parents, along with relatives, went to the school and thrashed that teacher," he added.

He informed that the police have filed a case against the teacher under sections 354A, 509 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of Prevention of Atrocities against SCs and STs Act and the POCSO Act. (ANI)

