Representative Image

Schools and colleges shut as Mumbai gears up for heavy rainfall, IMD issues red alert

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:39 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): All schools and junior colleges situated in Mumbai and its nearby areas have been shut after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast "extremely heavy rainfall" for the next two days.
The weather office on Thursday also issued a red alert indicating heavy downpour in the city and its neighbour Raigad.
The news of education institutions being shut due to prediction of heavy rainfall came after Maharashtra Minister of School Education Ashish Shelar tweeted saying, "In view of heavy rainfall forecast, a holiday is declared for all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region today. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions."
Mumbai police has also issued a warning to commuters on the micro-blogging site about the heavy rainfall and has urged them to ensure safety.
"Dear Mumbaikars, the IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas for the next 2 days. A red alert has been issued in isolated areas across Mumbai and MMR regions for today. Kindly prepare your day. Ensure Safety! #Dial 100 in case of an emergency," she said.
As per the weather experts, Mumbai is receiving these heavy rains due to a Cyclonic Circulation over Madhya Maharashtra which is 5 km to 9 km above sea level. This circulation will move towards Konkan Coast and an influx of humid winds from the Arabian sea will further strengthen this Cyclonic Circulation. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:05 IST

