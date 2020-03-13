Schools, colleges closed till Mar 31 in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Bihar government on Friday ordered all schools, colleges and coaching institutes to be closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The students will receive the money for mid-day meals in their bank accounts till the schools are re-opened.

Furthermore, all cinema halls and public parks would also remain closed till March 31, to prevent the spread of the lethal infection.

The government also decided to cancel all government programmes related to Bihar Diwas, which was to be observed on March 22.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 75. The country has also reported its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, the health ministry stated earlier. (ANI)