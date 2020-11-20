Schools, colleges in Gujarat not to reopen from Nov 23

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): Schools and colleges in Gujarat will not reopen from November 23, the Gujarat government decided on Thursday in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the state.



"Gujarat Government decides to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in Gujarat from November 23 in the wake of the current coronavirus situation," Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Earlier, the state government had planned to reopen schools and colleges across the state from November 23. However, after a recent rise in the COVID-19 cases, the plan was temporarily scrapped.

This comes as Gujarat reported 1,340 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally in the state to 1,92,982, officials said earlier today. So far, 3,830 people have died due to the virus in the state. (ANI)

