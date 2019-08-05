Schools, colleges in Reasi to remain closed for the next two days

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Reasi district administration has ordered suspension of operations of all schools, colleges and academic institutions for the coming two days.

As per orders of Reasi Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib, the order has been passed as a precautionary measure.

"Classwork of all schools, colleges, and academic institutions, both private and the government shall remain suspended on 6 and 7 August in the district as a precautionary measure", the district administration said in its order.

Many parts of Jammu and Kashmir are facing different types of prohibitions since Sunday night.

Amid the tense situation prevailing in the state, academic institutions in Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kathua and Udhampur districts had remained closed today as a 'measure of caution'.

In Srinagar, Section 144 was imposed with an immediate effect from 12 am on Monday.

Mobile and internet services were partially suspended in the Valley on Sunday.

Earlier today, in decisions with far-reaching implications, the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately. (ANI)

