Schools, colleges in Telangana to remain shut for 3 days amid heavy rains

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered the top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives in the wake of the weather department's warning against incessant heavy rains in the state for two more days.

KCR announced that all educational institutions will remain closed for three days from Monday to Wednesday as part of the preliminary measures.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with top officials at Pragathi Bhavan and inquired about the condition of water in the state's ponds, ponds, dams and reservoirs in the wake of heavy rains. Instructions have been issued to the higher authorities about the protection measures to be taken in the low-lying areas and flood-prone areas.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Electricity Department, Panchayat Raj, Road and Buildings Department, Police, Medical and Education Departments have been asked to be vigilant and take appropriate protective measures.



The Chief Minister ordered the Transport Department and RTC officials to take measures to reduce the traffic on the roads. Control rooms should be set up and monitored so that all the departments that are in direct contact with the people work continuously.

KCR inquired about the situation of water entering the SSRSP due to the flood from Upper Godavari in the background of heavy rains. As heavy rains are already falling in Nizamabad district, more attention should be paid to that district and immediate measures should be taken. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to use rescue teams, NDRF teams and helicopters where necessary and undertake protective measures, said CMO statement.



KCR appealed to the people to be vigilant in view of overflowing rivers and not to step out unless it is an emergency and to reduce travel. He instructed to set up a control room in the Secretariat and hold video conference with the District Collectors and officials of the concerned departments every six hours.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the flood inundation of Eturu Nagaram and Ramanna Gudem areas is high. KCR said that Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts should be alert in the wake of warnings of heavy rains. Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company informed the Chief Minister that control rooms have been set up at the state and district levels under the power department and are being monitored from time to time, said the CMO.

KCR asked the officials about the flood situation in the surrounding areas of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). They want to sense the dangers like cutting of electric wires and collapse of old walls and take early action. In the channels where the flow of water flood is high (Kaz Velu) warning signs should be installed and measures should be taken to protect people from accidents, the statement said.

KCR asked the officials about the details of the barrages across the state and the overflowing barrages in neighbouring states.

He instructed officials to ensure National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and rescue teams kept alert in Bhupalappalli, Kothagudem and Nizamabad areas where the flood is high. As there is a possibility of flood in Hussain Sagar, Himayat Sagar and Usman Sagar in Hyderabad, water release measures should be taken. Officials informed the Chief Minister that the situation under GHMC is under control, said CMO.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that rainfall is likely to continue in Telangana for the next 24 hours.

A red alert was issued for eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad. (ANI)

