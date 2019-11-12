Schools, colleges reopen in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Schools and colleges in Jammu reopened on Monday after they were shut down ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on Nov 9.

A statement from Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Varma, on Sunday read: "All schools and colleges will remain open from tomorrow (November 11). Schools and colleges were closed on Saturday due to the Ayodhya verdict."

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had also imposed Section 144 till midnight on Nov 9 and school examinations scheduled for Saturday were postponed.

Educational institutions were also closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. (ANI)

