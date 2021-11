Puducherry [India], November 28 (ANI): All schools and colleges in Puducherry's Puthuvai and Karaikal regions will remain closed on November 29 and 30 due to incessant rains hitting the normal life, said Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday.



In a statement, the Minister said, "All schools and colleges in Puthuvai and Karaikal regions will be closed on 29 and 30 November as incessant rains hit normal life." (ANI)