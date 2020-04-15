Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 14 (ANI): Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday announced that schools, colleges, universities in the Union Territory will continue to be closed.

"Schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions will continue to be closed," Kansal said in a tweet.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 270 COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory including four deaths. (ANI)

