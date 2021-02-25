Schools, colleges, weekly markets to remain closed in Jalna in Maharashtra till March 31

Jalna (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Educational institutions and weekly markets in Maharashtra's Jalna district have been ordered to remain shut till March 31 in the wake of the rise in coronavirus cases in the state.



"Jalna District Collector has ordered shut down of schools, colleges, coaching classes and weekly markets in the district till March 31 due to current COVID-19 situation," Superintendent of Police (SP) V Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

"Rapid Antigen test of all vegetable, fruit, newspaper vendors should be conducted periodically," he added.

Maharashtra reported 8,807 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday. The state has reported a total of 21,21,119 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

