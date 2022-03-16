Schools, educational institutions in Udupi to reopen on Wednesday, section 144 continues

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI): After the Karnataka High Court pronounced its verdict on the Hijab ban, the district administration of Udupi has announced to re-open schools on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District has announced that "all schools and colleges will be re-opened tomorrow in the Udupi district but the imposition of 144 sec will continue with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till 21st March."

Ahead of the HC's verdict, the authorities had ordered all schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district to be closed on Tuesday.

"We are declaring holiday for all schools and colleges for tomorrow...external examinations would be there as per schedule... but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed. Issuing prohibitory orders in the entire district," Dr Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada district said, on Monday.

Commissioner of Police, Kamal Pant, on Monday, said that "all types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places are prohibited in Bengaluru for one week from March 15 to March 21."

Notably, the Karnataka High Court today held that the prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction that students could not object to and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions.

The High Court, while upholding the Karnataka government's order which directs strict enforcement of school and college uniform rules, had dismissed petitions challenging the Hijab ban saying that they are without merit.

In its order, Karnataka High Court observed that the Holy Quran does not mandate the wearing of the hijab, and stated that it is a cultural practice and is used as apparel as a measure of social security. (ANI)