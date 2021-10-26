Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): The schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed from November 1 to November 6 for the Diwali break.
The state government on Tuesday informed that all government and private schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will remain closed from November 1 to November 6.
Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year. (ANI)
Schools in Himachal to remain closed from Nov 1 to 6 for Diwali break
ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2021 19:59 IST
