Schools in north-east Delhi closed till March 7, exams postponed

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): In the backdrop of the recent spate of violence in the north-east Delhi, the Directorate of Education, Delhi government on Saturday postponed the annual exams in all schools of the district and closed them till March 7.

"All government, government-aided and private recognized schools of North East district will remain closed for students till March 7, 2020. New dates of annual exams for schools in the district will be announced shortly. The Heads and Staff of these schools will attend the schools as usual," a circular issued by the Directorate of Education Examination Cell read.

The circular further added that the decision had been taken due to the possible "tense and traumatized" state of mind of the students.

"Due to prevailing unfavourable conditions in North-East District of Delhi, the situation is not conducive for the conduct of examinations in this area. The state of mind of the students may also be tensed and traumatised leading to lack of concentration towards preparation for the ongoing examinations," the circular read.

It further added that the annual exams in other districts will continue to be held as per the earlier schedule.

At least 42 people have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi for four days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of people who lost their lives in violence. He said that 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury.

The prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC in the violence-hit north-east Delhi were relaxed for four hours on Saturday in view of the improvement in the situation. (ANI)

