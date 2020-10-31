Schools in Odisha's remote areas set up indigenous knowledge corners

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 31 (ANI): Schools in some remote areas of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts are setting up "indigenous knowledge corners" where students will be taught using teaching-learning material made of resources collected from people.



"Indigenous knowledge corners in schools are an attempt to provide a learning ecosystem based on students' culture, helping them improve their competence in learning. We are preserving indigenous resources and knowledge in schools," DP Nilay, Keonjhar district coordinator, tribal education said.

Schools in the state are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

