Schools in Puducherry to remain closed today due to heavy rainfall

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:21 IST

Malegaon blast accused returns security cover in less than 12 hours

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Sameer Kulkarni, one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has informed Pune Police that he cannot afford the cost of security provided to him and if it is given to him free of cost, only then he can continue with it.