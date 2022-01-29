Schools, Madrassas for all classes to be re-open in Tripura from Jan 31

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 29 (ANI): Tripura government on Saturday gave a nod to re-open all schools and madrassas in the state with strict maintenance of COVID-19 protocols from January 31.



"All schools and Madrassas in the State (pre-primary to 12th class) are allowed to function normally with strict maintenance of COVID-19 from January 31," reads an official statement.

The state government has already reopened schools for classes 6 to 12 from August 25, 2021. The current notification to reopen schools is applicable for government schools, madrassas, private schools, and others.

"This order shall be applicable to all government (including TTAADC), government-aided and Un-aided Private Schools and Madrassas," the statement read. (ANI)

