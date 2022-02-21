Schools re-open for offline classes for standard 1 to 12 in Goa

Bambolim (Goa) [India], February 21 (ANI): Goa schools on Monday re-opened for physical classes for students of classes 1 to 12 by following COVID-19 appropriate behavior and guidelines.





Earlier on Thursday, the Goa government announced the reopening of physical classes for students of classes I to XII from Monday as the COVID-19 cases have come down.

The order is applicable to all educational institutions.

"As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from std. I to std. XII from February 21," the official order said. (ANI)

