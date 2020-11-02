Schools reopen in Uttrakhand for students of classes 10th, 12th

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 2 (ANI): Schools reopen in Dehradun months after remaining shut due to COVID-19 pandemic for students of classes 10th and 12th.

Government and some private schools were opened today in the state. After permission from parents, the students of class 10th and 12th are allowed to attend the schools.

Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundram has directed the Director of Education and Nodal Officers in the state to follow precautions.

Due to COVID-19, the schools were closed from March 14 in the state. After 231 days, the first phase of opening schools begun. The SOPs have been issued to the schools. The Principals have been made the Nodal Officer of their schools to implement the norms related to COVID.

In the Garhwal division, there are 1317 secondary schools, while in the Kumaon division there are 996 secondary schools where 10th and 12 classes are opened.



A science teacher Madhu Kukshal said, "Our online classes were going on earlier. There are board classes so we feel very good to meet our students. We want to know better about how their preparations are going. It builds up confidence with us that we can solve our students' problems, the children are also feeling very confident they can in person ask their teachers regarding their problems."

When asked about challenges amid COVID-19, he said, "Certainly there are challenges, these students will have to go their homes from here. We can take care of them and monitor them here but the challenge is whether they will follow protection while on their way."

"From our end, we are doing our best like wearing masks and following social distancing," she said.

While a student said, "We are happy to be back at school but we are also afraid of the virus. We are trying our best to take all precautionary measures including the use of sanitizers and masks."

Dehradun GGIC Principal said that it is a challenging task and every precaution is taken in the school like social distancing, wearing of masks, and use of sanitizers. (ANI)

