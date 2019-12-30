Schools shut for class 1 to 8 on Dec 31 and Jan 1 in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): In the wake of rising cold weather in the area, Gautam Buddha Nagar DM Brajesh Narayan Singh on Monday issued an order to keep schools closed for classes 1 to 8 for two days on December 31 and January 1.

"All schools for students of classes 1 to 8 in the district will be kept closed on December 31 and January 1 in the wake of severe cold conditions in the area," Singh said in an order.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' warning for the national capital as cold wave conditions continued unabated in the region. The red colour denotes extreme weather conditions.

From December 31 onwards, rain is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency. (ANI)

