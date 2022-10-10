Schools shut in various cities on Monday due to heavy rainfall warning in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Owing to the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department for Monday in parts of Uttar Pradesh, schools for all children up to class 12 will be shut, according to orders by district administrations on Sunday.

The schools will remain shut in cities including Lucknow, Noida, Gaziabad, Kanpur and Agra.

The state has already been witnessing incessant rainfalls in the past few days.

The notification by the Ghaziabad administration stated that the schools running under CBSE, ICSE, Madarsa Education Board, and Sanskrit Schools will remain shut on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, rain and thundershower are likely at many places over the state from October 9 to 10.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9 to 12. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on October 10," said the IMD.



Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging, flood water entering houses and shops of people; and also into the wards of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, vehicular movement is affected. Parts of Noida witnessed severe waterlogging as incessant rainfall heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and NCR on Sunday.

The city reeled under severe waterlogging after continuous rainfall lashing the city since Saturday. The waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Noida including the 'underpass' in Sector 126.

However, senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani on Sunday said that there would be no rain in the national capital and its surrounding areas from October 10 onwards.

"Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR," said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD on Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday (October 8 and 9).

The reported rains in Delhi amounted to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at the SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi ridge and Palam had reported 60 and 64mm respectively.

The IMD said that the national capital would not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen. (ANI)

