Schools till class 8 in UP's Moradabad closed on Jan 13, 14 due to cold wave conditions

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): All schools from nursery to class 8 will be closed on January 13 and 14 due to cold wave conditions.

The District Magistrate Moradabad made the announcement in this regard.

While in Sitapur, the timings of schools were changed from 11 am to 3 pm due to cold wave conditions. (ANI)

