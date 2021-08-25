Schools to open for classes 6-8 from September 2 in Gujarat, says state Education Minister

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 25 (ANI): Amid the declining COVID-19 cases, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama announced that the physical classes for students of classes 6th to 8th in the state will begin from September 2.

Schools for specific classes have opened as the country continues to record a dip in COVID-19 cases after the ravaging second wave in April-May.

At present, there are only 160 active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat. The state reported 8,15,091 recoveries and 10,079 deaths due to coronavirus.



Meanwhile, India reported 37,593 new cases of Covid-19 and 648 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the cumulative caseload in the country climbed to 3,25,12,366 including 3,22,327 active cases and 4,35,758 deaths.

Cumulative recoveries rose to 3,17,54,281 after 34,169 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

