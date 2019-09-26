Schools to remain closed in Lucknow on Friday due to bad weather

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The district administration on Thursday announced a holiday for schools from nursery to class 12 on Friday due to incessant rains and inclement weather here.

On Twitter, District Magistrate, Lucknow, Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "Due to inclement weather, schools from nursery to class 12 will be closed on September 27."

"However, the nomination process for the polls will continue tomorrow," the magistrate said referring to the nomination process for bye-elections for Lucknow Cant.

Lucknow has been witnessing rains for the past several days.(ANI)

