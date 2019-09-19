Representative Image
Schools to remain closed today in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan after heavy rainfall forecast

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 03:57 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In view of heavy rainfall forecast, schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan regions will remain closed today.
Taking to Twitter, state Minister of School Education Ashish Shelar said, "In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, the holiday is declared for all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 September 2019."
He further said that after taking cognisance of local conditions, the district collectors in other parts of Maharashtra will decide whether schools will remain closed or not tomorrow.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over central Maharashtra.
The IMD Mumbai has issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied with intense rainfall and strong wind speed reaching 40 kmph in Raigad, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Satara and Sangli districts during the next few hours. (ANI)

