Schools to remain shut across UP for 2 days due to cold wave

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): All the schools across the state will remain shut for the next two days due to cold wave, the state government said on Wednesday.

"In view of extreme cold wave condition, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to keep all schools closed till class 12, in the state for two days-- tomorrow and day after tomorrow (Thursday and Friday)," said UP government in a statement.

Cold wave conditions have intensified in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, following last weeks' heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. (ANI)

