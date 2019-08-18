Schools to remain shut in Shimla following heavy rainfall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): All educational institutions will remain closed due to heavy rainfall and landslide in Shimla district on Monday.

"Keeping in view the ongoing heavy rains and blockage of roads due to landslide across the district, I do hereby order to close all the Educational Institution including Government, Private and Convent schools, Colleges, Universities, ITIE Polytechnics and Anganwari Centres in Shimla District on August 19," District Magistrate Amit Kashyap in an order said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the district will continue to witness thunderstorm and heavy rainfall for the next two days.

All private and government educational institutions in the district will remain closed on 19 August even in Kullu region. (ANI)

