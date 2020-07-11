Science Park set up in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, students can avail information for free

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 11 (ANI): With the efforts of Chamoli District Magistrate (DM), Swati S Bhadauria, a science park has been set up at Kothiyalsain near the district headquarters, Gopeshwar, with an aim to provide information about science-related equipment to the school students for free.

Upon hearing about the science park, the Education Minister of Uttarakhand, Arvind Pandey reached Kothiyalsain to see the park himself, and also interacted with the DM about it.

"A building of the Social Welfare Department in Kothiyalsain of the district was in a dilapidated condition, with the funds released by the district plan to improve the condition of the building and the work for building the Science Park inside the building has been started," Bhadauria said.

She added that the science-related equipment used in the park has been installed from Hyderabad.

Earlier, Bhadauria had gained popularity among people here for getting their children enrolled in the government Anganwadi centre and start a free coaching centre for district students to prepare for the competitive examinations. (ANI)

