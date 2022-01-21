Scientific panel will discuss on prohibition of betel nut: Mandaviya writes to Nishkant Dubey

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Responding to MP Nishikant Dubey's letter demanding the prohibition on the use of betel nut for human consumption, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed him that his request was examined with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and discussed it in the 24th meeting of the Scientific Panel on Fruits and Vegetables and their Products held on September 27, 2021.

Dubey had written the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

The letter stated, "ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute and Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development has been requested by a letter dated 14.10. 2021 to furnish the required information regarding ill effects of Betel Nut consumption in Pan Masala."

The Health Minister has also mentioned that the Scientific panel will be examining the matter and based on that, the matter will be addressed.

"Based on the data information to be received from above-set institutes the scientific panel on fruits and vegetables and their products including dried fruits and nuts will examine and address the matter," the letter read.

Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote a letter on July 10, 2021, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged to prohibit the use of betel nuts (supari) for human consumption, claiming it causes deadly diseases like cancer.

Listing out the side effects of betel nuts on human consumption, he said that it aggravates systemic adverse effects on the human body like cancer, cardiovascular-related problems, side effects on endocrine and reproductive systems, blood, respiratory and if pregnant women consume betel nut, then there can be birth abnormalities in the foetus. (ANI)