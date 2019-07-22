D Shaasikumar, former Indian Space Research Organisation project director while speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)
D Shaasikumar, former Indian Space Research Organisation project director while speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)

Scientists across country give big thumbs up to successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:49 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Eminent scientists across the country gave a big thumbs up to the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.
India on Monday created history by successfully launching the country's second indigenous Chandrayaan II mission to the Moon on Monday, which injected the spacecraft into the Earth's orbit a week after its lift-off was aborted due to a technical glitch.
While speaking to ANI, D Sasikumar, former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) project director from Trivandrum said: "Chandrayaan-2 has given an extraordinary performance, it's launching was flawless. There was no time overlap of any of the functions. We will anxiously wait for September 6 to see what happens. That will be our next step and real milestone"
"There are 16 critical operations that the vehicle will accomplish in the upcoming days, the payload will go from the orbit of the earth to the orbit of Moon. The only problem we might face is during the attempt of soft landing by the payload where the velocity has to be moderated and it has to for an absolute soft landing on the moon."
He further informed that the moon surface is quite unpredictable. There shouldn't be any dirty or rocky surface during the soft landing. He believes more surprises are waiting for our scientists once the vehicle lands on the Moon surface.
Shivprasad Khened, Director, Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai said, "I am proud of our scientists who did not give up after the technical glitch followed by the delay in the launch of Chandrayaan-2. They identified the problem within 24 hours and rectified it."
Another scientist, Ravi Gupta, Director Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) told ANI that, "Even after a delay of one week in the launch, the vehicle will land on the same date and there will be no delay in the landing. Scientists have worked really hard to make this mission successful."
"The launch cost is around 1 thousand crores, Chandrayaan-2 will explore the possibilities of setting up a base on the surface of the moon on the South Pole," he added.
Speaking to ANI, BG Sidharth, Scientist and Director, BM Birla Science Centre from Hyderabad said: "Chandrayaan-2 is about to be launched by GSLV Mark 3, this is India's largest cryogenic rocket. Chandrayaan-1 was launched by PSLV by its mission was to just orbit the moon, it was able to detect water on the moon for the first time in human history."
"If we have water and electricity then some of our problems are solved to have a base on the moon, these are some of the objectives which Chandrayaan-2 will take. We will have a three-dimensional photograph of the moon with the help of this mission."
Brijendra Pateriya, Director, Punjab Remote Sensing Centre congratulated the citizens of India on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 and said, "It will take around 50 days to accomplish the task of landing on the Moon and will land in the month September."
"After the lander makes a soft landing on the moon, the rover will start mapping the surface of the moon. Later the scientists will gather all this information by the help of the orbiter. This mission is unique as it's first of its kind."
ISRO had successfully completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan-2 mission on Saturday.
Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the Moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's South Polar Region on September 6 or 7 this year.
It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the United States, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the Moon. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:58 IST

Jammu-Kashmir: Army jawan killed in Pak ceasefire violation

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Surnderbani sector here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:53 IST

Seized benami properties will be put to public use: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): The seized benami properties will be put to public use, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:50 IST

Etah: Police raid illegal arms factory, 2 arrested

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India[, July 22 (ANI): Two persons were arrested by Marhara Police on Monday in a raid at an illegal arms factory in Marhara police station area. Around 20 ready-to-use pistols, live cartridges and tools used in the manufacture of pistols were recovered from the spot.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:49 IST

Hasan's statement sad, but who is responsible for it: Azam Khan

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan on Monday said the statements issued by Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan were "sad" but blamed others for creating the "situation" in which the MLA had to issue such statements.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:44 IST

UP Police announces crackdown on land mafia, will form action...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar on Monday announced a crackdown on land mafia and said that an action plan will be formed within a week in these cases.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:40 IST

France, Germany congratulate India on successful launch of Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): France and Germany on Monday congratulated India for the successful launch of the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:35 IST

SC notice to Centre, states on plea seeking shutdown of...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and all states on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking shutdown of unauthorised slaughterhouses.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:34 IST

Surat Girl has her 'Var Ghoda' for 'Diksha' in Tendulkar's Ferrari

Surat (Gujarat) [India] July 22 (ANI): The wish of a 17-year-old girl was fulfilled on Monday as she had her "Var Ghoda" ceremony in Sachin Tendulkar's red Ferrari here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:21 IST

WB: DRI arrests one person for smuggling, recovers cigarettes...

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday arrested one person in Siliguri here for allegedly smuggling over 10 lakh cigarettes valued at Rs 1.05 crore to Kolkata.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:21 IST

6 girls flee residential school after allegedly forced to clean...

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), July 22 (ANI): Six girls, students of the Kasturba Gandhi Residential school who were found missing from the premises of the school on Monday were traced from a nearby village and brought back today itself. The minor girls accused the hostel warden of forcing them to clean t

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:12 IST

2,85,381 pilgrims visited Holy Cave during Amarnath Yatra so far

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): A total of 2,85,381 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave during the first 22 days of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:09 IST

Assam: Floods threaten wildlife at Kaziranga National Park

Kanchanjuri (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): Kaziranga National Park continues to battle the mayhem unleashed by floods in the state.

Read More
iocl