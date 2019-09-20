Scientists don't get the respect they deserve : Rajnath

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that scientists in the country do not get the respect they deserve for their work and contribution.

He was speaking at a programme at Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) where he addressed the scientists.

"People are not aware of the contribution of the scientists. The scientists do not get the respect they deserve while other people take respect that our scientists deserve," said Singh.

He said the contribution of scientists is no less than that of Army, Navy and Airforce that play an important role in protecting the country.

"You are doing great service to the nation. If Army, Navy and Airforce play an important role in protecting the country, the scientists have no lesser role. Indeed they have the biggest contribution," said Singh.

He said young scientists are important assets of the nation and should be adequately rewarded.

"Apart from the major awards that are given to the scientists for their work, young scientists are important assets of future and should be rewarded," he said.

"I am sure that the scientific community would continuously look into future, establish higher and higher goals and then work with full commitment and passion and achieve greater heights with each passing year," said Rajnath Singh. (ANI)