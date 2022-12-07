Scientists from across world come together to fight pathogens

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The second International Conference on Integrated Chemistry, Biology and Translational Medicine is being held at Delhi University.

The three-day conference with the objective of advancing the understanding on therapeutics to tackle pressing diseases began on December 6 at Conference Center of the University of Delhi.

It aims to promote a cross-disciplinary collaboration between scientists, industry, and physicians toward a common goal of achieving better health for society.

HeteroChem Innovations (HeCIT), a startup company founded by Dr. Brijesh Rathi and

incubated at Hansraj College, University of Delhi was inaugurated at the event.

HeCIT is a clinical-stage biotech with an exciting portfolio of programs and it aims to deliver formidable results to patients by acting in an agile and transparent manner and be recognized for its industry-disruptive innovation in healthcare.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also initiated between Hansraj College and Charles



University, Czech Republic and between Hansraj College and the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

The purpose of this MoU is to build on the intent of the new education policy which calls for

a more holistic and multidisciplinary education.

The institutions have taken this vibrant initiative to promote student and faculty exchange which would provide them the necessary training and international exposure to incorporate soft and hard skills. HeCIT would play a key role in implementing the MoUs on ground and give them the required exposure of an industrial setting.

At the inaugural ceremony, Union Cabinet Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the Chief Guest and Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri, Ministry of Defence, Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, as Guest of Honour.

They emphasized on the importance of research and innovation in the field of healthcare.

This multi-disciplinary conference concludes on December 8 and intends to expose students and young faculty members to the latest research methodologies, with an emphasis on addressing global problems. (ANI)

