Scientists' innovations should benefit common man: CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the innovations of scientists should reach the common man and benefit them while asserting that this is the objective of his government.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function to present Sir M Visvesvaraiah, Dr Raja Ramanna, Sir CV Raman, Prof. Satish Dhawan and Dr Kalpana Chawla Science and Technology awards for the year 2019 organised by the Department of IT, BT and Science and Technology.

"Innovation is a continuous process. It should be used for the welfare of the people. Our government will provide full cooperation in this regard. We will consider the proposal for setting up a Medical Research Center with the Indian Institute of Science," Bommai said.



"I have come up with a Green Budget for the purpose with an allocation of Rs.100 cr to compensate for the ecological loss suffered over the years. A new way of thinking is needed for ecological protection," Bommai said.

Referring to rising Cybercrimes, the Chief Minister said cyber laws have been framed to tackle the rising Cybercrimes. The innovations of young scientists should keep ahead of the Cybercriminals, he added.

"Experiments, innovations and development is a continuous process. The research and innovations of great scientists like Einstein and Newton have helped the development of humanity. Our great scientist CNR Rao has been a great inspirational force for us through his experiments. He is the modern Visvesvaraya who has made immense contributions to the field of Science by building many scientific institutions," Bommai said. (ANI)

